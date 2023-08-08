Poor Burnley, but someone has to open the season against Manchester City, who will start the defense of their treble on Friday. Burnley is getting the champs/trophy holders X3 at the wrong time too, given how they’re licking their wounds from the Community Shield shootout loss on Sunday.

This match, the very first of the league season, has a built in story-line via Vincent Kompany. The new Clarets manager welcomes in the club where he’s a legend among legends. They literally erected a statue of him in Manchester.

Season Opener FYIs

Manchester City at Burnley FC

Kickoff: Fri. Aug 11, 8pm Turf Moor

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Manchester City 74% Draw 16% Burnley FC 10%

Series History: Burnley wins: 30 Draws: 25 Man City wins: 55

Odds: Burnley: 13/2, Draw: 7/2, Man City: 1/4

Man City Team News

There is a potential void in defense with Dutchman Nathan Ake a doubt, due to his having missed the Community Shield with a knock. There is however, better news though, with Kevin de Bruyne, who was finally fit enough to feature in the curtain raiser. He’s now fully recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in the Champions League Final in June, and thus, could be in first team contention here.

Look for the debut of Mateo Kovacic in Man City shirt here.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Cancelo; Rodri, Kovacic; De Bruyne, Grealish, Silva; Haaland.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories