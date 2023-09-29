Manchester City will not become the first club to accomplish the unprecedented quadruple. The reigning treble winners were bounced from the League Cup last night, meaning they are “only” alive in three competitions this season. Oh pobrecito! Que lastima!

It was their first loss in any competition this season. Now they try to bounce back against Wolves, a team they have absolutely dominated in recent years.

Wolves vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 30, 3pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

Manchester City Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 73% Draw 16% Wolves 11%

PL Form: Manchester City WWWWW Wolves DLLWL

PL Standing: Manchester City 1st, 18 pts Wolves 16th

Entering that cup clash, manager Pep Guardiola told the media that he was going to have to field a youth side, due to all the injuries. No one who is smart believed him, as that was just gamesmanship. While Pep did do some squad rotation for that match, he also fielded a side that was overall pretty strong.

Now, with a league fixture coming fast and furious, those rested starters come back into the team. This is what we think that looks like.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Kalvin Phillips; Jeremy Doku, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

