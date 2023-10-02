It is a top of the table clash, for UEFA Champions League Group G, when Manchester City visits RB Leipzig on Wednesday night. These two sides met in this competition last season, although it was in the knockout round. The first leg of the tie saw the two sides battle to a 1-1 draw, which made the second leg’s result, a 7-0 win by Man City, all the more shocking.

No one is expecting this clash to be as lopsided as that was, but football is a very funny game, so you just never know.

Manchester City at RB Leipzig FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 4, 8pm, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group G

Manchester City Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

TV/Streaming: see the photo above for the list of the on-air talent that will be a part of the broadcast.

UCL Standings, Form: Manchester City 2nd, 3 pts, W RB Leipzig 1st, 3 pts W

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 56% Draw 23% RB Leipzig 21%

The City squad is starting to get much more fit now, so they should be on the top of their game.

Here is the 4-2-3-1 formation expectation that we came up with

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at RB Leipzig

Ederson; Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

