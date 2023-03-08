As Manchester City prepare to play three matches in three different competitions within the next week, it would be interesting to know what takes priority and precedence here. Obviously, winning the Champions League is the top goal here, as it’s the lone major trophy that has forever eluded the club.

But how much are City going on all in on trying to win Europe? And with defending the league title (a visit to mid-table Crystal Palace kicks off in a couple days) being the second highest priority, most likely, how much energy is left for the FA Cup? How much real ambition is truly left for that competition?

Manchester City at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick: Sat. March 11, 5:30pm, Selhurst Park

PL Position: Manchester City 2nd, 57 pts Crystal Palace 12th, 27 pts

Form Guide: Manchester City WWDWW Crystal Palace LDDDL

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 72% Crystal Palace 10% Draw 18%

Unless you’re actually inside the head of manager Pep Guardiola, his bosses in the front office and the actual team itself, it is hard to truly say. What we do know is that a league fixture looms next at Crystal Palace, and Pep will have a fully fit squad to choose from for that clash.

With that in mind….

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Ederson; Ake, Dias, Walker; Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Gundogan, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

