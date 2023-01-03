Of all the Premier League midweek fixtures, the only all-big six clash features Manchester City visiting Chelsea, but it’s not the best game on this specific slate.

That status belongs to Arsenal versus Newcastle, a match that features on side unbeaten in 13 league matches versus another unbeaten in 10. That said, CHEMCI, a clash in which the Sky Blues are favored, should be entertaining and engaging as well.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday Jan 5, 8pm, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Chelsea Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 18% Draw 23% Manchester City 59%

PL Form: Chelsea DWLLL Manchester City DWLWW

PL Standing: Chelsea 9th, 25pts Manchester City 2nd, 36pts

It will be interesting to see what Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola does here in shuffling his defense.

With a couple injuries in the back line, maybe England star Kyle Walker shuffles over to left back, while at right back (his usual position) we see the youngster Rico Lewis stay in. He has performed at an elite level in recent matches.

And yes, we’re going with both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in the lineup at the same time. Getting creative with our lineup prediction here, just mixing it up a bit.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ake, Lewis; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Alvarez, Haaland

