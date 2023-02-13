Unless it is on Championship Sunday, there really is no such thing as a Premier League title match. What is happening on Wednesday night though, comes closer.

Second place Manchester City are three points behind league leading Arsenal FC heading into their trip to the Emirates. If Pep Guardiola’s men win in north London, they will indeed be top, via goal difference.

Arsenal vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 6:30PM GMT, 15 February 2023, The Emirates

Team News: Manchester City Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Arsenal

PL Form, Standing: Manchester City WLWW 2nd, 48 pts Arsenal DLWWD 1st, 51 pts

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 40% Arsenal 32% Draw 28%

With that in mind, Pep Guardiola will go with his strongest side possible. Will that include Erling Haaland? What is the extent/severity of his thigh/hamstring injury?

If we learn more about his status, we’ll make the change, as the match gets closer. Maybe we’ll make a change to the score prediction too.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal

Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Foden, Alvarez

Prediction: Arsenal 1, Man City 1

A score draw that makes an already league title race even more compelling.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

