Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City finally got the better of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea as they won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, in what was a very high profile league match. Now, they travel to the capital of France to take on the mighty juggernaut Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
City put on a dominant display on the weekend against the same team that beat them in the final of last season’s Champions League tournament. That will give them a lot of confidence when they take on the likes of (maybe) Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 28 September Tuesday
Starting XI Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City
Team News: Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City
Form Guide (All Competitions): Paris Saint-Germain (WDWWW) Manchester City (WWDWW)
Ederson will start in goal as City once again line up in a 4-3-3 formation. The defence is likely to be the same with just one change being made.
After making the bench against Chelsea, John Stones is likely to come in and replace Aymeric Laporte here. The Englishman will be with his usual partner Ruben Dias. And as for the full-backs, Pep Guardiola will have Kyle Walker at right-back and Joao Cancelo on the left.
In midfield, it is not known if Ilkay Gundogan will be fit in time for this match. That might see the manager go with the experience of Fernandinho for a bit more defensive protection along with Rodri. Rounding up the midfield trio is going to be City’s most important player Kevin De Bruyne.
The Belgian, with his passing ability, will hold the key for the visitors.
Upfront, there are likely to be a couple of changes with both Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus dropping to the bench. Raheem Sterling should come in as the false nine looking to cause problems with his movement and finishing. On the right, City will have Riyad Mahrez, and it is going to be Jack Grealish on the left.
Manchester City need to be careful dealing with the PSG attack and if they can do that, they will surely come away with the win.
As they showed against Chelsea, they are able to produce the goods when it matters most. This could be another game where that happens.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI vs Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish
