As Manchester City heads into week two of the season, it’s worth noting that they are the most search engine friendly club in all of the Premier League.

Manchester City’s fixtures, generally, inspire the highest amount of monthly Google searches, around 4.8 million globally. And City striker supreme Erling Haaland is the PL’s most Googled player, generating about 2.7 million searches per month.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 19, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 57% Newcastle United 20% Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Newcastle United W, 3 pts, 1st Manchester City W, 3pts, 3rd

Meanwhile City-Liverpool is the Premiership’s most Googled game, moving the needle to the tune of 1.5 million monthly searches all around the world. Had to throw in an Oasis lyric, as we’re talking about City.

This is according to Digital Funnel, a firm that specializes in search engine analysis. Their Data was compiled by examining global monthly search volume for various terms using Ahrefs Keyword Explorer.

Haaland leads the way, on the 35 player long list, but what’s very unique is that Newcastle United had five players on there, and they were all ranked consecutively (numbers 30-34).

Of course, football matches are not won on SERP, and they are not determined by long-tail key words. They are won on the pitch, with talent and tactics.

So with that in mind, let’s look at what the algorithm could be for Pep Guardiola here.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Ederson; Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

