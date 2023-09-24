Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claims he is going to have to select a team of youth players for his side’s third-round Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Wednesday night but he’s being melodramatic. While the squad is injury-riddled, Pep is exaggerating the situation quite a bit.

“The problem when you have a lot of injuries, is maybe not today, but over three, four, five games,” he said to the media.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 27 8pm, St. James Park

Team News

“We have to go away to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and I’m sorry, but we are going to have to play with some players from the second team, because we cannot take the risks. Kevin is still out, John is still out, Kova I don’t know, Jack I don’t know.”

Speaking of Jack Grealish, he did feature in a cameo off the bench, in the win over Nottingham Forest yesterday. So maybe he plays a larger role here? After all this is the headliner-tie of this round, and everybody said that when the fixture list was first announced.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United

Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, Oscar Bobb, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; Mattheus Nunes, Kalvin Phillips; Jack Grealish, Sergio Gomez, Jeremy Doku; Julian Alvarez

