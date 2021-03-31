Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Manchester City will be away to Leicester City as they return from the international break, looking to seal the league title. Given the latest team news updates, what kind of side will Pep Guardiola be putting out on the pitch Saturday?
City made it to the semi-finals of the FA Cup as they beat Everton before heading into this break. Despite the Foxes being one of the teams closest to them, the Manchester side will be confident of getting the three points.
Pep Guardiola’s men have had an almost perfect year with their elite level of performance. A quadruple is still possible for the Citizens. They will be looking to secure the three points at the King Power Stadium here and thus move closer to reclaiming their league title.
The visitors will be in a 4-3-3 formation that will have Ederson in goal. As for the centre backs, it will be the trusted pairing of John Stones and Ruben Dias. Given that Leicester has a strong attack, these two will need to be alert.
Joao Cancelo will be starting as the right back and it will be Oleksandr Zinchenko taking his place on the other flank.
The width and attacking support that these two offer will be crucial in breaching the opposition defence.
In the midfield, we will see the return of two regulars. Both Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva will be dropping to the bench. In their place, it will be Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne coming in for this game.
They will, along with Ilkay Gundogan, be looking to create chances for the attackers to feed on.
The Belgian playmaker in particular will have this responsibility given to him. He is capable of not only finding that killer pass but also scoring a goal.
This is the same kind of threat that will be there from Gundogan as well.
Manchester City will have a proper centre forward this time in the shape of Sergio Aguero. And on the wings, it will be Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling rounding off a fearsome attack.
If these three get some chances, then they are bound to eventually score. Keeping a clean sheet will be tough for Leicester and the three points should return to Manchester.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Leicester City (4-3-3):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem SterlingPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind