For Manchester City, teenager Rico Lewis made his debut, started at right back, and scored in their midweek Champions League win over Sevilla. Given the injuries that City have in the back line, he may start again versus Fulham. Lewis became the youngest player to score in his Champions League debut, at 17 years, 346 days. The previous record belonged to Karim Benzema, at 17 years, 352 days.

“Words can’t describe the feeling,” he later wrote on Instagram. “First start and goal for this amazing club, I won’t forget this day for the rest of my life. Can’t thank the fans enough, amazing as usual!”

Manchester City vs Fulham FCFYIs

Kick-off time/Date 3 PM, Saturday 5th Nov 2022, Etihad Stadium

PL Form: Man City WWLWW Fulham FC DWWDL

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 29 pts Fulham FC 7, 19pts

Google Result Probability: Man City 86% Fulham FC 5% Draw 9%

Amazing, just amazing. But even more astonishing is how he is already far too old for other UCL records, such s youngest goal-scorer or youngest debutant. Joining Lewis in the first team, potentially, as players who don’t often get starting spot chances is Julian Alvarez. He could continue on up top here if Erling Haaland remains not fit enough to start this match.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham FC

Ortega; Cancelo, La Porte, Ake, Lewis; Gundogan, Rodri, Silva; Grealish, Mahrez, Alvarez.

Manchester City 2, Fulham FC 0

It’s been a real nice season for Fulham FC thus far, and they should be very proud, but now they are going up against a juggernaut.

