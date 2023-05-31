It’s a Manchester Derby FA Cup Final, where both the imagery and history are rich in detail. If Man City win here they’ll get the second piece in place of that elusive treble, with the third and final component coming the following weekend in the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

But first, standing in their way is Manchester United, the only English club to ever win the treble of the league, the UCL and the FA Cup. The symmetry of it all! It is indeed sublime.

Manchester Derby FA Cup Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. June 3, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Man United City

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Man City

Fun Fact: this is the first ever Manchester derby FA Cup Final

Recent series history: United have won five of the last six meetings between these two rivals in the FA Cup competition

Pep Guardiola only has some minor injury doubts to deal with here- everyone, or almost everyone should be good to go. He’ll basically be able to field as strong a side as he wants to for the FA Cup final at the national stadium.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Man United (FA Cup Final)

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

