Man City Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

Manchester City visits Everton in yet another reverse fixture from New Year’s weekend (that’s prevalent scheduling trend in the PL this weekend). Whenever you have first place versus 19th place…well, you know what to expect. Although it is not a forgone conclusion, as you just saw what the Toffees did to a very good Brighton side during the midweek.

This match will probably serve as another opportunity for City to further cement their league title prospects. It won’t be long until we can say “they have one hand on the trophy.”

Manchester City vs Everton FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 14, 2pm GMT, Goodison Park

Google Probability: Man City Win 71% Draw 18% Everton Win 11%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Man City WWWWW Everton WLLLD

PL Standing: Man City 1st, 82 pts, Everton 19th, 32 pts

We already broke down the current title race logistics in the Arsenal match preview. And now with the Gunners having lost two key defenders for the duration, well you see why consumer sentiment is so bullish on City winning the title.

They are -2500 favorites at this point while Arsenal: +1000 underdogs.

Man City Team News

No issues here other than the absence of Nathan Ake (thigh). Yes, that is all. So without further ado, let’s get to the lineup prediction. And ICYMI, a link to the Erling Haaland art collection post.

Man City Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United

Ederson; Stones, Dias, Akanji; Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories