Manchester City Predicted Starting XI vs Everton (FA Cup Quarterfinal)

Manchester City will shift their focus towards the FA Cup where they will be travelling to Goodison Park to take on Everton. With a fully fit squad to select from, what changes will Pep Guardiola be making for this game?
City are still on course to win a quadruple this season and that will give them some added motivation for this game.
It will not be easy against a team coached by the very accomplished Carlo Ancelotti. But the form of City will make Guardiola feel that his players can get the job done on Saturday. Despite the recent defeat to Manchester United, they look like their old self once again.
The Manchester side played with a 4-2-3-1 on Tuesday but will be back to their usual 4-3-3 formation for this game. In defence, there are likely to be two changes made.
Kyle Walker will drop to the bench and Joao Cancelo will move to right back. Coming in for Walker will be Oleksandr Zinchenko, who will start as the left back. In the centre, Aymeric Laporte will come in for John Stones and partner with Ruben Dias.
One area that will not see any changes made is the midfield. The trio of Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are a handful for any defence. With the Belgian and German being among the goals, it will give the boss more of a reason to stick with them. De Bruyne in particular is starting to look like the player we know that he can be. This is bad news for the Toffees.
Manchester City played without a striker during the week but will have one in the form of Gabriel Jesus at the weekend.
He will be flanked by Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling. They will be in place of Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden. Even with the changes, City have enough quality to overcome the hosts.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Everton (4-3-3):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr ZInchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
