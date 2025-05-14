Crystal Palace might not feel so bad about their chances in the FA Cup Final on Saturday. Why? Did you see the goalless draw between Manchester City and Southampton FC this past Saturday?

When you drop points against 2024-25 Southampton, one of the worst teams in Premier League history, well, you know you have major problems.

FA Cup Final FYIs

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Kickoff: Sat. May 17, 4:30pm

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Saints are bad, very very bad, so for them to take a point against you says a lot about what kind of place you might be in right now as a team. This is not the kind of momentum that Pep Guardiola’s side needs or wants to have as they head into a cup final.

City, who are in their third straight FA Cup final, could move into a four way tie for third place, on the list of most titles won.

As for Crystal Palace, they have never won this competition, but this is their third appearance in the title game.

Manchester City Starting Lineup Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Ederson; Rico Lewis, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne, Savinho; Erling Haaland

