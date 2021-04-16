Predicted Manchester City Starting XI vs Chelsea (FA Cup)

Manchester City continue their march towards a historic quadruple this season as they get ready to face Chelsea in the semis of the FA Cup. Given the latest team news, what kind of team will Pep Guardiola choose for this important clash?

City had a notable success during the week as they got past Borussia Dortmund to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Though they went a goal down, the Cityzens were able to mount a comeback to seal their spot in the final four.

MANCHESTER CITY

FA Cup Semifinal Chelsea vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday Apr 17, 8pm, Wembley Stadium

Team News:     Chelsea        Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions:   Chelsea       Manchester City

Series History:   Manchester City wins 59   Chelsea wins 68    Draws 39

Odds: Manchester City -130     Chelsea +240     Draws +350

raheem-sterling

On Saturday, they will be facing another team who have made it to the Champions League semis. The Blues have a strong team that will pose a lot of challenges to Guardiola’s men. City will have to be careful and cannot afford to give their opponents too many chances. If they do so, the result may not be a favourable one for them.

There will definitely be some changes made to the playing eleven, but they are expected to stick with the same 4-3-3 formation from the Dortmund game.

Ederson will start in goal and there is going to be only one change made to the defence.

Oleksandr Zinchenko will sit this one out as Joao Cancelo will be slotting in at left back. On the other flank, it will be Kyle Walker who retains his place. The centre back pairing will be John Stones and Ruben Dias.

Kevin De Bruyne will drop into midfield and Bernardo Silva will be the one to drop to the bench. The Belgian will have Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan along with him to complete the midfield trio.

This is the combination that has worked best for City as they have a variety of skills that are a cause of concern for any opposition.

kevin de bruyne

It will be tough for the London team to keep this trio from influencing the game. The attack will undergo some changes as Manchester City would like to play with a proper centre forward.

Gabriel Jesus will be playing centrally and will be tasked with finishing the chances that his teammates create for him.

On the wings, it will be Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden who will further add to the threat that City possess.

Guardiola has a chance to win another FA cup and will be looking to get a win this weekend.

Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Chelsea (4-3-3):

Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

