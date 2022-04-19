Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fresh off a loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinals, Manchester City are expected to come out guns blazing against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night. The 3-2 final score line doesn’t actually do justice to how decisive that match really was, and that means now City might see Liverpool best them to both domestic cup titles this season.
However, it’s not really too much of a giant deal because City have their eyes on the two bigger prizes. Which again Liverpool stands as the biggest obstacle towards.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, Wednesday April 20
Manchester City Team News: go here
Form Guide Premier League: Brighton (WWDLL) Manchester City (DWDWW)
Premier League Position: Brighton 32mp, 40pts, 10th Manchester City 31pts, 74pts, 1st
Result Probability: Brighton win 6% Draw 13% Manchester City win 81%
But that’s enough about Liverpool for now, let’s talk about the midweek league match against the Seagulls. Expect City to be near full strength, squad wise, and with that field a very strong team.
Their starting side should be potent here that they’ll even end up having to leave some top tier talent and big money players on the bench.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Brighton (4-3-3):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Aleksandr Zinchencko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling
Fearless Prediction
City 3, Brighton 0
