One more dead rubber match before Manchester City goes for their treble. There is only one objective for City, when they travel to Brentford FC on Championship Sunday- stay healthy.

We saw that last night, as John Stones and Phil Foden picked up injuries in the meaningless match against Brighton. Although it had a lot of meaning for the Seagulls, as the result saw them clinch a Europa League berth, and that will mark their first sojourn into European football in club history.

Pep Guardiola has two cup finals comin up in early June, so he’ll do some squad rotation here. He’ll keep some starters in the first team, before subbing them off early. Fringe players and youngsters will get in the team, as this will be all about mixing and matching. Pep will try to manage the objectives of keeping guys fresh for the big cup competitions ahead while also trying to avoid further injuries.

It is a delicate balance to be sure.

Manchester Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

Ortega; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Gomez, Lewis, Rodri; Mahrez, Palmer, Grealish; Haaland

