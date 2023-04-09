Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are two clubs that are often compared to each other. And it is easy to see why, given their ownership structures and club histories. Both dominate domestically, but when it comes to Europe, all they have is that one UEFA Champions League runner-up appearance. For PSG is came in 2020, and it was Bayern Munich who denied Les Parisiens the ultimate glory.

For Man City, the lone title game appearance came in 2021, and it was Chelsea who beat them. Bayern Munich also knocked PSG out this term, eliminating them in the round of 16 last week.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UCL Quarterfinals Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue April 11, 8pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

90 Min Win Probability: Bayern Munich 22% Extra Time 23% Manchester City 55%

Will the Bavarian giants deny City a chance at eventually achieving their first UCL glory too? We’ll soon find out, starting in the round of eight, which commences the day after tomorrow.

Each side will want to put their best foot forward, so here is what we believe that looks like for both teams.

We definitely know that Kyle Walker won’t be picked, given what City boss Pep Guardiola just said about the English right back not fitting his system.

Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction

Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich, Sane, Musiala, Coman; Muller

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction

Ederson; Akanji, Ruben Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Grealish; Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories