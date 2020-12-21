Man City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal (EFL Cup)

Manchester City travel to London to take on an Arsenal side that is in real disarray right now in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup. Will City manager Pep Guardiola put out a full strength squad for this game? (For the Arsenal Team News and Starting XI Prediction go here)
City got back to winning ways in the Premier League as they beat Southampton on Saturday. A solitary goal from Raheem Sterling was enough to give them the three points. They will look to keep that run of form going against the Gunners.
They do have one injury concern to deal with and that is the fitness of Gabriel Jesus. He missed the game against Southampton and remains a doubt for the midweek quarterfinal clash. Apart from this, there are no other concerns for Pep Guardiola.
The Spaniard will lineup his men in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Ederson in goal but the defence will undergo some changes. Joao Cancelo will move over to the right flank with Benjamin Mendy starting on the left flank.
These two will look to target the opposition wing backs and create overloads in the wide areas. John Stones will continue to be in the centre of defence and Nathan Ake will partner him this time around.
Ilkay Gundogan is likely to retain his place on Tuesday night, mainly due to the versatility that the German offers. Alongside him, Fernandinho will be brought in to give Rodri some rest. The experience of the Brazilian will come in handy when dealing with the Gunners.
The attacking trio that will take to the Emirates will be Ferran Torres, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling. These three will be the primary attacking threat for City. Sterling in particular will be looking forward to this game as the forward has an excellent record in this competition, as well as against the North London club .
Another player who loves to play against Arsenal is Sergio Aguero, and you can expect him to get a start here. The Argentine will want to put his stamp on this game and push Manchester City towards the EFL Cup semi-finals.
City have an amazing record in this competition having won it for the last three seasons.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Arsenal (4-2-3-1):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero
Comments
This is ridiculous, Mahrez not being in the lineup