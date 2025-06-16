As comedian Daniel Tosh famously joked: “they say money can’t buy happiness- no, but it buys a wave-runner. Have you ever seen anyone unhappy on one of those?” Likewise, British pounds and Euros can’t directly buy titles, but it does buy a talented roster of players. Given their massive advantages on paper, you have to consider Manchester City among the strongest of favorites to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Look at the quality of players on their roster versus their opponent on Wednesday night- Wydad AC.

There is a massive gulf here! Man City could very likely end up winning this one with a cricket style score line.

Manchester City vs Wydad AC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed June 18, 12pm EST, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping G Group Stage Matchday 1 of 3

Manchester City started their summer spending early, making four critical roster additions already. This is a big part of why Pep Guardiola has been so successful at The Etihad, they get things done, and they get them done early. Successful clubs just do not waste time in the transfer window, and we should see some of the new signings start against Wydad AC here.

Or at least the two different guys named Rayan! They will likely be in the first team here.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Wydad AC

Ederson; Rico Lewis, Abdukodir, Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Tijjjani Reijnders, Nico Gonzalez; Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

