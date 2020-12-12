Worst Manchester Derby Ever? Many Pundits and Bloggers Agree

The 183rd Manchester Derby is now in the books, and the headline story here is the dullness and tedium of this goalless match. This was an “indifferent edition” of the rivalry series, to say the least. There were some chances, but some of them were just not taken.
Other chances were taken, but wow, boy did they go far astray of the goal. In the end, United and City could manage just two shots on goal a piece, and combined for only 20 shots in total (United 11, City 9).
FT.
Man United 0-0 Man City
Can't remember a Derby as dull as that was. pic.twitter.com/ZxmafL7Egd
— UTFR ?? (@ManUtd_HQ) December 12, 2020
City have registered a clean sheet in their last six matches, across all competitions, tying a club record. They haven’t conceded a goal in 565 minutes, and the single point means they finish the weekend in 8th place while United are in 7th.
There are such things as interesting and compelling goalless draws, but this was not one of them. This was a 0-0 where no one even really went for it in the closing stages, and that’s just yawn-inducing.
Probably the worst derby in living memory, especially given absence of fans. Biggest 'talking point' was Fernandinho got booked. Both managers have moaned about not having five subs to make yet only made one apiece. #MUNMCI
— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 12, 2020
Whether you’re red, blue, neutral or media, anyone who watched this could all agree- it was one worth missing and easily forgettable. The
Let’s continue the theme of media figures, pundits, fans etc. referring to this match as the worst ever on social media. “Boring” was literally a top trending term on Twitter, in relation to the Manchester Debry.
Here are some of the more memorable tweets out there:
Worst Derby I’ve seen in years! Absolute STINKER! #MUNMCI
— Rants (@rantsnbants) December 12, 2020
What a Boring derby between MU vs MC #derby #ManUtdVsManCity pic.twitter.com/3F6If7EAdH
— Diana Oyola (@Dianisoyola) December 12, 2020
Or for those who didn’t call it the worst Manchester Derby ever, they did at least point out how uninteresting it was to watch, and how this was an exercise that was fun for pretty much nobody.
Understated for sure.
MOOD watching the Manchester derby right now ? #CuppyMUFC #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/trXdo8GTLW
— Cuppy ? (@cuppymusic) December 12, 2020
At least the Erling Haaland transfer rumors, with the two clubs, is interesting.
Even an official league account got in on the act of slamming this one.
Attacking returns of #MUNMCI:
? De Bruyne = BLANKS
? Jesus = BLANKS
? Sterling = BLANKS
? Mahrez = BLANKS
? Torres = BLANKS
? Fernandes = BLANKS
? Rashford = BLANKS
? Greenwood = BLANKS
? Martial = BLANKS
? Pogba = BLANKS
Do we need to continue…#FPL pic.twitter.com/Cdyj5pGPM6
— Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) December 12, 2020
Up next for United is a league match against Sheffield United in five days. City will host West Brom in three days.
