Manchester City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

It’s an extremely quick turnaround for Manchester City, as they have another league fixture coming thick and fast. Fresh off an exciting come-from-behind 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last night, City now host Wolves, a side they have absolutely dominated lately.

Playing a team his club should easily stomp, once again, is fortuitous timing for Pep Guardiola. Plus he has the advantage of likely having a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Ruben Dias and John Stones should, or at least could, be available for selection here.

Wolves at Manchester City FYIs

Kick Off: Sun Jan 22, 2pm GMT, The Etihad

Google Result Probability: Wolves 52% Draw 25% Man City 23%

PL Position, Form Guide: Wolves 16th, 17 pts WDLWL City 2nd, 42 pts WLWDW

Team News

With nothing else to talk about, team news wise with City, we’ll just focus on Wolves, who still must contend with having Pedro Neto, Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore on the sidelines.

However, January transfer window signing Pablo Sarabia, a winger they acquired from Paris Saint-Germain, could be make his debut on Sunday.

Man City Starting XI Prediction

Kevin de Bruyne, the midfield maestro, went an unused substitute in the win over Tottenham, last night. He’ll be back in the first team here, most likely.

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Grealish, Foden, Haaland

Prediction: City 5, Wolves 0

Expect a true rout, to say the least.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

