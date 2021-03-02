Manchester City Team News vs Wolves: Nathan Ake

Manchester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad on Tuesday night in the Premier League, where they’ll look to make it 21 wins in a row. For the City starting XI prediction go here.
City did not have an easy game on Saturday, but they got the win over West Ham United and that kept the streak alive, and that’s an ominous sign for the visitors heading into this game.
Pep Guardiola has to be happy with how his team is looking at the moment. There are no suspension issues and almost all of the players who were out injured have now returned. Having players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero back in an already very srtrong team is an added bonus.
The only player who is currently out with an injury is Nathan Ake, as the defender has only recently started individual training. It is not known as to when he will be back.
Playing another game three days after the last one is not ideal, but City have the squad depth to deal with this kind of a challenge. Guardiola can move around the playing eleven without a dip in quality, which is a great luxury for a manager to have.
With each passing week, City look like they are just getting stronger and stronger as their lead at the top of the table keeps growing. At the moment, City know just what has to be done to get a win and that is shown by the fluidity they consistently play. When you have forwards constantly interchanging, it can become hard for any opponent to defend. And add to this a midfield that can score goals and a rock-solid, nearly unstoppable defence, well then you have the complete package.
It is their overall squad depth, up and down, through and through that sets the league leaders apart from everyone else.
It will be a huge surprise if Manchester City don't get the three points from this game. Though fatigue might be a factor, there is more than enough quality in this team to negate that factor. City have been brilliant on both ends of the pitch and if the hosts can keep the ball for long periods, a win will be there for the taking.
