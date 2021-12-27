Manchester City Team News vs Brentford: Walker, Stones, Rodri, Mendy

Manchester City head to London to take on Brentford in the English Premier League. The Citizens take on the Bees, hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. The Sky Blues have been scintillating form lately and look like the team to beat in the Premier League at the moment.
This is the first time that City and the Bees have clashed in any competition since the 1997 FA Cup. That match finished 1-0 to the club from Manchester, with Nicky Summerbee scoring the winning goal.
The last game of the calendar year has been kind to Manchester City. In fact, they have only lost once in the last 20 years in their final calendar year fixture. That was a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in 2016.
Brentford vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8.15 PM GMT, 29th December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man City (LWWWW)
Time to look at the team news for the league leaders as they head into their final fixture of 2021.
Kyle Walker has been a bit of an enigma in recent weeks. He has been nowhere near the first team with Pep Guardiola citing a lack of fitness. They list him as a minor doubt for this one. I, for one, hope Walker is back in the first team for this fixture. He has been a delight to watch play this season.
John Stones and Rodri both missed the 6-3 drubbing of Leicester. Rodri’s absence was explained as ‘not being fully fit’ whilst I know not a lot about what kept John Stones out of the Boxing Day clash. Both are major doubts for the trip to London.
Last, we have the Benjamin Mendy situation, which seems like it will not resolve itself soon. The French left-back has recently had a seventh rape charge added to his mounting legal troubles, and it is becoming increasingly unlikely that we will ever see him on a football pitch again.
Anything other than a win for Manchester City here will be a major upset. I wouldn't be surprised if they are four goals up again in the first half. Big win for the Sky Blues.
