Man City Team News vs Real Madrid: Walker, Stones, Cancelo

April 25, 2022 By Leave a Comment
Pep Guardiola knows that his Manchester City side, who are competing in the UEFA Champions League semifinals for just the third time, cannot compete with the history of their opponents, Real Madrid, who are making their 31st appearance.

Guardiola insists that none of that will matter, however, come kick off time tomorrow night at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League Semifinals FYIs

Kickoff: 8pm GMT Tuesday, April 26, The Etihad

Team News: Manchester City   Real Madrid

Starting XI Predictions:   Manchester City   Real Madrid

How to watch: BT SPORT (UK), DAZN (Canada), TUDNParamount+ (USA)

Odds:  Manchester City (-215) Real Madrid (+550) Draw (+360)

“They have been here many times,” Guardiola said at his press conference earlier today.

“The history is there and we cannot change it, but it’s 11 vs. 11. The players will decide. We are playing a team who have been here many times, that is why they have this — and we don’t.

“We can’t imagine what is going to happen but it is 11 vs. 11. Move players, how strong they are mentally, that will make the difference. Carlo [Ancelotti] and myself won’t win it. Players are the reason why.”

Manchester City Team News

The Cityzens’ absences, especially in defense, are notable as Joao Cancelo is suspended for this one while Kyle Walker (ankle), Nathan Ake and John Stones (muscular injuries) are all struggling to pass late fitness tests.

