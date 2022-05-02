For Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, the midweek Champions League clash at Real Madrid will likely be all about winning another shoot out. Having taken the first leg is a “call and response” or “dueling banjos” fashion, with a final score line of 4-3, City will need to keep up the outshooting and outscoring in order to advance.
That’s because Guardiola has a defensive injury crisis on his hands as he returns to Spain, with three defenders potentially set to be ruled out in this return leg. Madrid celebrated their 35th La Loga title over the weekend, and this triumph may have been their grittiest one yet.
They’ll be a very tough out yet, especially so in the home leg.
Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League Semifinals
Kickoff: 8pm GMT Wednesday, May 4, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
First Leg: City won 4-3
Team News: Manchester City Real Madrid
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Real Madrid
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
How to watch: BT Sport 2(UK), DAZN (Canada), CBS Sports Network Paramount+ (USA)
Google Result Probability: Manchester City 46% Real Madrid 24% Draw 30%
Manchester City Team News
Kyle Walker (ankle), Nathan Ake and John Stones (muscular injuries) all face late fitness tests in order to be fit for this one. Walker and Stones are strong doubts while Ake was taken off early and seen hobbling in the 4-0 thrashing of Leeds United, in Premier League play, over the weekend. He may be hurt, or it may have been just a precaution with this massive match looming.
Ake, a very underrated signing from a couple years ago who has greatly exceeded expectations, has been a key part of City’s squad this season.
He scored on Saturday, and that now gives him more league goals (5) in the last 3 seasons than Eden Hazard (4) has had. Sorry, had to do that. The truth hurts sometimes.
