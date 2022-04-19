Man City Team News vs Brighton: Walker, De Bruyne, Jesus

Here we go! It’s crunch time now, for both Manchester City and Liverpool FC. Their epic head-to-head showdowns are over (well, unless they meet again in the European final) and it’s seven league matches, so 21 potential points left for each side to possibly get.
Up next for City, who lead the race by a single skinny point is a home match against Brighton and Hove Albion. Let’s preview this clash, because after all, every point counts.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, Wednesday April 20
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction: go here
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Form Guide Premier League: Brighton (WWDLL) Manchester City (DWDWW)
Premier League Position: Brighton 32mp, 40pts, 10th Manchester City 31pts, 74pts, 1st
Result Probability: Brighton win 6% Draw 13% Manchester City win 81%
Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker could return to action here having missed the 3-2 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday. De Bruyne was not match fit, but was named to the bench anyway.
Ruben Dias, having recovered from a long-term hamstring injury, has been seeing bench minutes as he eases back into full workload mode. He could be a first team option, maybe, come Wednesday night.
The only true center forward on the roster, Gabriel Jesus, is a doubt due to a knock while Cole Palmer (foot) remains sidelined.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind