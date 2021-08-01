Manchester City Transfer Updates: Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

Manchester City are yet to sign anybody of note this summer transfer window, and a big reason why is because they’re still focused on trying to reel in a couple of very big fish. Man City have been linked to Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish and Tottenham talisman Harry Kane ever since the silly season started.
Will they finally sign either of the English superstar forwards? How about both? Well Grealish seems to be moving closer, as City have reportedly increased their bid to £100 million.
Their previous bid was £75m, and if the new and improved bid is accepted, we’ll see the Villa star break Paul Pogba’s record as the most expensive transfer in English football history. City have had two days to publicly respond to the £100m reports, but they have chosen to remain silent.
And Villa have already found their Grealish replacement, in spending £30m on Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey. That’s another sign that this deal might be closing soon.
Dean Smith has seen his club splashing the cash this summer, beefing up his side, so it’s fair to say that they’re expecting a financial windfall to come in via a Grealish sale. And Kane could be joining him at the Eithad.
According to The Telegraph, Kane’s reps “will hold talks with Tottenham next week and insist he wants to join Jack Grealish by signing for Manchester City.”
Kane, 28, is set to report to the club on Monday, following his long holiday after England’s deep run to the final of Euro 2020. However, don’t be surprised if the already long protracted Kane saga runs all the way to deadline day.
NOT LESS THAN 160 MILL.
I will be gutted if Harry goes, BUT if we get 160 mill as Levy always said, we will be get Martinez and maybe a couple of good defenders. With the like of Rondon, Dier, Romero and Tanganga in the central defence we will be ok for this year. We can offload Sanchez, Aurier, Sissoko, and maybe some others we can be well on our way for at least one honour.