Real Madrid at Manchester City (UCL) Starting XI Predictions

August 5, 2020 By 1 Comment
It remains to be seen what kind of Manchester City side we’ll see Friday night when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their round of 16 UCL tie. Yes, in their last five Premier League contests they won and won big putting up a 21-1 aggregate scoreline, but against the bottom and middle lower table opposition.

They also lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup semifinal, and against Chelsea in a match that conveyed to all opposition the proper way to attack them.

City are essentially considered favorites to win the Champions League outright, or at least co-favorites with Bayern Munich.

City have yet to reach a UCL final in their club’s history, and in order to get on the path to that promised land, they’ll have to go through Real Madrid, the club that has won Europe far more than any other.

“We’re aware of the excellent work we’ve done over the past few years,” said Real Madrid center back supreme Raphael Varane.

“It doesn’t happen often. We try to remember those days to keep working hard and try to take something out of that experience. We know that little things can make a difference in games like this. We’ve got a lot of experience in these big matches, so we can feel confident.”

“We’re just as determined as before. Our goal is to win, and that’s partly due to the DNA of this club. We always want to put the past aside, move on and win.”

Starting XI Predictions

Real Madrid

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Asensio

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Mahrez

UCL Round of 16 Leg 2 of 2 Manchester City vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Friday Aug 7, 8pm Etihad stadium

Aggregate: City leads 2-1 from the first leg

Watch: CBS Sports, FuboTv

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Odds: Real Madrid win +320  Draw +340 Manchester City win -139

Prediction: Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 0

While City will be without their all-time leading scorer, Madrid’s absentee list is longer and much more damaging to their cause. Los Blancos also have to fight uphill and away from home, thus a victory by the visiting side here would be surprising to say the least.

Comments

  1. A.danejo says
    August 5, 2020 at 4:14 PM

    Saying Madrid will not pass through is something, but without scoring a goal is a bit too much. After all they are always a different team when it comes to champion league. Even the Bernabeau match was a courtesy of bad refereeing. That penalty was too soft

Speak Your Mind