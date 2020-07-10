UCL Draw: Manchester City Could Face Bayern Munich in Semifinals

It is convential wisdom, much as that phrase even has meaning that Manchester City or Bayern Munich are the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League tournament.
With the UCL draws made just hours ago, we learned that the two sides could meet in the semifinals of the tourney, should all go according to plan. (You got to be excited for Leroy Sane, right?).
From the quarterfinals onward, the tournament will now be single match elimination, instead of two legged ties. The action restarts with the four remaining round-of-16 second legs on August 7 and 8.
All matches will now be in Lisbon, with the quarterfinals staged August 12-16, the semis August 18-19 and the final on August 23. City will have to go all in on winning this one, as they could be banned from European competition for two years.
UEFA has handed them a two season ban for violation of FFP rules, which they have appealed. They are expected to learn the outcome of their appeal next week.
UCL Round of 16 Ties with Second Leg yet to be Played (Score from First Leg)
Juventus-Lyon 0-1
Manchester City vs Real Madrid 2-1
Bayern vs Chelsea 3-0
FC Barcelona vs Napoli 1-1
UCL Quarterfinal Draws
Real Madrid/Manchester City vs. Lyon/Juventus
RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid
Napoli/Barcelona vs. Chelsea/Bayern Munich
Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain
UCL Semifinal Draws
Real Madrid/Manchester City or Lyon/Juventus vs. Napoli/Barcelona or Chelsea/Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid vs. Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain
For the UEFA Europa League draws go here.
