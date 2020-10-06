2020 Manchester City Summer Transfer Window Report Card

Manchester City had a disappointing 2019/20 and they will want to do much better this time around. So far, they have done okay in starting the season, a part from an unexpected heavy defeat to Leicester City a little over a week ago.
However, their summer transfer window saw them bring in some new players that manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping can lift the team back to where they used to be. Let us take a closer look at how they did in the summer transfer window.
Incomings:
- Ruben Dias
- Ferran Torres
- Nathan Ake
- Scott Carson (Loan)
Outgoings:
- Leroy Sane
- David Silva
- Nicolas Otamendi
- Thierry Ambrose
- Claudio Bravo
- Angelino (Loan)
Team Needs Addressed:
A major concern for City was to go get a new centre back and they have gotten two highly promising players. Ake comes with Premier League experience and has already impressed for the club. Though the Cityzens were expected to go for someone more experienced like Kalidou Koulibaly, they eventually went with Ruben Dias instead.
The Portuguese defender is one of the most highly rated young centre backs around and City will indeed be happy to have him. Another concern was to get a winger, and they turned to Valencia, where they plucked Torres. He was tremendous last season and he’ll be looking forward to sharing the workload with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.
Team Needs Neglected:
The departure of David Silva does leave a big hole in the centre of midfield. He was the beating heart of this City team for many years. By not signing a midfielder, the Manchester side are probably a little short-staffed. Though Phil Foden is being groomed to take Silva’s spot, the team could have benefitted from a more accomplished player for the time being.
And adding another winger would have given them the ability to deal with injuries. Bernardo Silva is waiting to come back, but a team of City’s resources should not be taking any risks. Sane is a big loss and getting another wide forward would have helped.
Synopsis:
The major area that needed reinforcement was the defence and the two players brought in are great additions. Manchester City did really whiff however in not bringing in a new midfielder to replace David Silva. The first-choice team is filled with quality, but the depth is a bit lacking. Despite their short-comings, expect them to once again be challenging for all four trophies.
Grade: C+
Transfer window report cards: Everton Chelsea Arsenal Southampton Tottenham Liverpool United
Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind