Manchester City Team News vs Leicester City: Torres, Mendy, Walker

Manchester City host Leicester City in one of the traditional Boxing Day fixtures. Historically, this fixture has been kind to City. They have won eight of their last ten fixtures against the Foxes. However, this fixture last year saw a shock result as a Jamie Vardy-driven Leicester shocked the eventual champions 5-2.
The reigning champions have been one of the few top tier sides that have so far remained unscathed regarding the current COVID outbreak in the Premier League.
Brendan Rodgers’ men are amid a poor season. They have already been eliminated from the UEFA Europa League, and last time out they threw away a two-goal lead in the quarter-finals of the League Cup against Liverpool.
Manchester City vs Leicester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 26th December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man City (WLWWW) Leicester (DLLWL)
Let’s have a look at the team news for the Citizens as they look to gift themselves an extended lead at the top of the table for Christmas.
There are long-term absentees. Ferran Torres is still recovering from the ankle injury that has seen him out of action since October. As I have mentioned previously, the Spaniard may have played his last game for the club. Barcelona’s interest in his signature is firm and the January transfer window is just around the corner.
Benjamin Mendy remains on remand. The French left-back had another charge added to his rapidly growing rap sheet. It’s a long way back for him and football is likely the furthest thing from his mind at this point.
Kyle Walker has a question mark over his availability. The English right-back has been tremendous this season but is suffering from a non-COVID-related illness that will probably see him miss the bulk of the festive period action.
Manchester City has been rampaging recently. Eleven goals over their last two matches do not bode well for a sorely out-of-form Foxes outfit. I fear for Brendan Rodgers’ men here.
A big win for the home side.
