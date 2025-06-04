Welcome to the 2025 summer transfer window Manchester City Football Club. AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is moving over on a deal worth €55 million ($62m, £46.3m) according to multiple outlets. With obviously a transfer fee and also personal terms already agreed, only a medical evaluation now stands in the way of getting the contract finalized and signed.

Manchester City FIFA Club World Cup FYIs

How They Qualified: Winners of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City Club World Cup Preview: go here

Group G Matches:

June 18, 12pm EST, Wydad AC, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

June 22, 9pm, EST, Al Anin, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

June 26, 3pm, EST, Juventus, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

It is hoped that Tijjani Reijnders will be able to get his deal signed and finalized in time for the Club World Cup in the USA later this month. The club could use the 26-year-old Dutchman in the middle of the park moving forward.

There are going to be some openings in the Man City midfield right now. Mateo Kovacic will miss out due to surgery to repair his injured Achilles.

Jack Grealish will be frozen out, as he looks to exit the club this summer.

Kevin de Bruyne will miss the tournament as well, with a move to Napoli in frame.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

