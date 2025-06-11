Manchester City official statement, signing ceremony, photos holding a pen above a contract while sitting down at a table mania continues this week, with Tijjani Reijnders. The AC Milan midfielder becomes City’s fourth signing of the week, on the heels of Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli.

Reijnders, 26, signs a five-year-deal that will keep him at the club until 2030.

He moves over on a deal worth €55 million ($62m, £46.3m), and he will be a part of the FIFA Club World Cup roster. City begin their CWC campaign one week from today against Wydad AC in Philadelphia, PA.

“I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City,” reads the statement attributed to Tijjani Reijnders.

“City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities. Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years.

“It is also a dream come true to play in the Premier League. This league has seen many of the best Dutch players perform through the years and it’s an inspiration to follow in their footsteps.”

