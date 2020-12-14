Man City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs West Brom

Manchester City will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night.
City had a rather disappointing weekend as they could only manage a draw against Manchester United in what was an extremely boring match. Yet manager Pep Guardiola said he was satisfied with the result of the unentertaining affair.
They are still not where they would like to be in the Premier League table and will look at Tuesday’s game as a chance to improve upon that.
Man City Team News
Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero are the two players that are likely to miss out. The centre back is unavailable due to a muscular problem whereas the striker is suffering from an illness.
There are likely to be a lot of changes to the team that drew on Saturday given that there is yet another game coming up over the weekend. Ederson will be in goal as City line up in their usual 4-3-3 formation. There will be a couple of changes to the defence with Benjamin Mendy and Aymeric Laporte coming in.
Mendy and Kyle Walker will start as the full backs with Laporte partnering John Stones in the centre of defence. Guardiola will be looking to rest some of his senior midfielders given that West Brom are a relatively easier team to play.
Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho will drop to the bench, with Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan coming in for them.
The Portuguese has found opportunities to be limited this season, so he will be looking at this match as a chance to show what he is truly capable of. These two will play alongside Rodri, giving the City midfield a more rounded out feel to it.
The three that will start the attack will see one change being made from Saturday. Ferran Torres will come in for Riyad Mahrez and on the other flank, it will be Raheem Sterling. Gabriel Jesus will be the centre forward and will want to get in on the goals.
Manchester City will feel confident of getting the win, given the quality they possess. The three points will put them on the right path as they look to climb up the table.
Man City Predicted Starting XI vs West Brom (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
