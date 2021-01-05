Man City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Man United (EFL Cup)

Manchester City travel to local rival Manchester United for the semi-finals of the EFL cup. What level of strength team will manager Pep Guardiola go with?
City will go into this match on the back of a dominant win over Chelsea on Sunday. If they can overcome their rivals, it will put them in a good position to win another EFL cup. It will be a tough game against an in-form United side, so expect to see a strong line-up from Guardiola.
Manchester Derby EFL Cup Semifinal FYIs
Kickoff: Wed. Jan. 6 8pm
Important Note: this is not a two-legged tie this season, it’s just a one-off
Key Stat: City have won the last three League Cup titles, four of the last five and five of the last seven
There are a few absentees that the visitors will have to contend with. Both Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte will be missing this game due to injury. Apart from that, the trio of Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Kyle Walker will be out after testing positive for COVID.
Guardiola will set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Zack Steffen in goal. As for the full backs, we will continue to see Joao Cancelo as the right back, and it will be Benjamin Mendy on the other flank this time.
Ruben Dias and John Stones will continue to be the centre back pairing that City will prefer, as the duo have worked wonders in the last few games.
In midfield, the duo of Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan will be starting, as they offer more mobility compared to the other available options. They also offer defensive protection, which will be needed with the solid attack that United have.
To hurt the United defence, City will play three of their strongest players ahead of this duo. They will be Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez. The Belgian will play as the most advanced midfielder and will be the key to get the win. Sterling and Mahrez will be on the wings and will be needed to break the opposition defence.
Spearheading the attack will be Argentine forward Sergio Aguero, who will indeed be raring to go. if these four can combine, it will give Manchester City a huge chance of winning this game.
City are picking up form right now and they will be confident of making it to the final. United are a tough team in solid form right bow, but the visitors will have to fancy their chances.
Manchester City Predicted Starting XI Against Manchester United (4-2-3-1):
Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero
