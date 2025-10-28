Man City Team News, Predicted Starting XI vs Swansea City

Man City striker Erling Haaland collided with the post in yesterday’s 1-0 loss at Aston Villa. While it was clear just how much pain he was in afterward, the big Norwegian played on. So he is most likely not injured. The only update provided by manager Pep Guardiola after the game was: “Hopefully he is fine.”

That all said, he wouldn’t feature in a fourth round EFL Cup clash anyway; especially so against a lower division side.

League Cup 4th Round FYIs

Manchester City at Swansea City

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 29th, 8:45pm, Swansea City Stadium, Swansea, Wales, UK

Man City Team News at Swansea City

Nothing really to report here, the situation remains the same, with just Rodri, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Abdudokir Khusanov remaining being injury doubts here, just like they were ahead of the Villa match.

Everyone else is good to go and available for selection here. Given that Swansea City are in the Championship, and 13th at that, Pep will field a side that is far from his strongest.

Man City Starting Lineup Prediction at Swansea City

James Trafford; Matheus Nunes, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Nico O’Reilly; Rico Lewis; Oscar Bobb, Mateo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku; Omar Marmoush

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

