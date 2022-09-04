Man City Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Sevilla (UCL Group Stage)

The time is here, the place is now. Manchester City is set to begin their quest for the one trophy that they want the most. Yes, we’re talking about the piece of silverware that has still consistently eluded them- ‘ol big ears.

It all starts for the Sky Blues on Tuesday night, when they travel to Sevilla to begin UEFA Champions League group stage play. Here’s all you need to know heading into in this crunch clash. (They’re all crunch clashes in this competition).

Man City at Sevilla Champions League Group Stage

Kick: Tue, Sept. 6, 8pm, Estadio Ramon Sanchez, Pizjuan

Competition: Group G, Match Day 1 of 6

Google Result Probability: Man City 69% Sevilla 12% Draw 19%

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Man City Team News

For manager Pep Guardiola, there is only one new fitness concern from over the weekend. Kyle Walker came off injured during the draw with Aston Villa, and he is a doubt for Tuesday’s European clash. Nathan Ake is recently back from injury while Kalvin Phillips should hopefully be fully convalesced from his shoulder problem by the time this kicks off. We think the former will be fit to start, but that this match will come too soon for the latter.

Aymeric Laporte (knee) remains out of contention for the next few weeks; at least. Let’s predict the team sheet!

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction

Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

Prediction: Man City 4, Sevilla 0

Sevilla is catching City at the wrong time. Expect a cutthroat and clinical performance from the English champions.

