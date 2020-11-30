Man City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Porto

Manchester City go into their Champions League match against FC Porto full of confidence after their win at the weekend.
City had a comfortable 5-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday and with qualification to the Champions League knockout stages already confirmed, their aim now will be to win the group, and a win against Porto will confirm that.
The team news is starting to look better for the Manchester side as the roster is nearing their full strength. One player who could be back for Tuesday is Nathan Ake who has been out with an injury.
The availability of Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte is still a question and it is doubtful they will feature.
How will this affect the starting XI?
City will be lining up in their 4-3-3 formation and it could be a rest day for Ederson with Zack Steffen coming in. Kyle Walker will retain his place from Saturday while the rest of the defence will undergo some changes.
Ruben Dias and Benjamin Mendy will be on the bench with Laporte and Joao Cancelo coming into the side. The Frenchman will be partnered with John Stones.
The midfield is where City will be looking to win this game by establishing their authority on this part of the pitch. It is likely that Guardiola will rest all three players that started against Burnley.
Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne will make way for Fernandinho, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.
In attack, the fitness of Aguero will determine if he starts the match. If he does, he will be alongside Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling. While City do have the luxury of bringing on some talented youngsters, the manager will be sticking to his guns.
The reason for this is that a win can seal their place at the top of the table. Even with a rotated squad, there is more than enough firepower in their team to beat Porto.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Porto (4-3-3):
Zack Steffen, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Ferran Torres
