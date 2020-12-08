Manchester City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Marseille

Manchester City will look to end their Champions League campaign on a high when they host Marseille on Wednesday. What sort of changes to the team will Pep Guardiola be making?
City have started to get their Premier League season back on track now as they have slowly started inching their way up the table now. They are now knocking on the door of the top four. In Europe, a win over the French side would see them finish as group winners, and thus get a more favourable draw in the next round.
The good news for Guardiola is that there are no injuries to worry about. Argentine forward Sergio Aguero is available for selection, but it is very doubtful that he will play given the low stakes surrounding the game.
There will be some shuffling around for City, but Ederson will start in goal as they set up in their usual 4-3-3 formation. Nathan Ake will fill in for Benjamin Mendy at left back and on the opposite flank it will be Joao Cancelo.
In the centre back area, youngster Eric Garcia will get a chance along with John Stones. The first-choice defenders will be rested given the upcoming Manchester derby over the weekend.
In midfield, the manager has the luxury of bringing in a new duo.
Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne will drop to the bench. Fernandinho and Phil Foden will come in, to partner Ilkay Gundogan. The Englishman will be the link between attack and defence and will look to add another goal to his season. Marseille have a talented midfield as well, so this should be an interesting battle to watch out for.
With Foden in the middle, it allows Bernardo Silva to play on the right wing. On the left, it will be Ferran Torres who has proven to be a revelation this season.
Gabriel Jesus will complete this trio. They have enough skill and variety to cause their opponents all sorts of problems.
Manchester City could only draw their last Champions League game, so they will want to end the group stage with a win.
With the attack and midfield that they have, it should be an easy three points at the Etihad.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Marseille (4-3-3):
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Ferran Torres, Gabriel JesusPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
I think all Pep Needs now is Alf Harland son and City could win a lot of Silver wear. I been a City Fan for 70 years or more Seen the Ups and Downs but That Suppering CITY