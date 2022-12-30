Man City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Everton

:

Manchester City are a scary enough proposition as it is, so when they’re near full fitness, as they are now, they’re even more lethal to opponents. Man City take on Everton, a side that continues to flirt with the drop zone again this year, in a New Year’s Eve fixture.

Ready to ring in the New Year with these two northwest England clubs that both have their fair share of history?

Manchester City vs Everton FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Dec 31, 3pm GMT, The Etihad

Google Probability: Man City Win 87% Draw 9% Everton Win 4%

PL Form: Man City WLWWW Everton LLLDW

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 35 pts, Everton 17th, 14pts

Team News for Both Sides

Julian Alvarez (returning late from a deep World Cup run with Argentina), Ruben Dias (hamstring injury), Benjamin Mendy (indefinitely suspended, as the legal process runs its course) are all out.

Otherwise they are fully loaded.

Flipping over to Everton, Conor Coady cannot feature as he will be facing his parent club. Joining him on the sidelines are James Garner (back) and Andros Townsend (knee). Meanwhile Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) and Yerry Mina (thigh) are doubts.

Man City Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Palmer, Haaland

Prediction: Man City 5, Everton 0

As you can see, I just don’t have faith in Everton, and I don’t know how Frank Lampard can really try and stop a very motivated Erling Haaland.

