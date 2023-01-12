Man City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

City will definitely enter the Manchester Derby with something to prove on Saturday, as we saw them crash out early of the EFL Cup tonight. While they have won that tournament six times since 2014, this marks the second year in a row that were dumped out before the semifinals.

All the credit in the world to Southampton, who held City without a shot on goal for the first time since 2018. Now City turns the page to Pep Guardiola’s 500th game managed at the top flight, and that will come against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Jan 14, 12:30pm, Old Trafford

Starting XI Predictions: United City

Team News: United City

Google Result Probability: United 22% City 54% Draw 24%

Table Position: United 4th, 35 pts City 2nd, 39 pts

PL Form Guide: United WWWWL City WDWLW

This Manchester derby will be Pep’s 246th game in the Premier League with City, supplementing his 152 with Barcelona in La Liga and 102 in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

And he said that he has thoughts about doing something ridiculous with tactical planning on this one.

Team News

Nothing has really changed- Ruben Dias is still working his way back from injury, and he will likely miss out. Meanwhile Aymeric Laporte could see his role increased here as he eases back into things.

Benjamin Mendy remains suspended.

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Alvarez, Haaland

Prediction: United 1, City 1

No United manager, since the disaster that was David Moyes, has lost his first two matches against City. Conversely, Pep has never beaten the same United manager twice in the same season.

