Man City Team News, Predicted Starting XI vs AFC Bournemouth

According to Man City manager Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland is good to go/match fit and Rodri will be available, in some capacity, this weekend vs AFC Bournemouth.

Pep made it clear, earlier today at his media session that Rodri is not at a 90 minutes match fit level, yet. However, he should, or at least could, still feature off the bench this Sunday.

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Nov 2, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Premier League Standing, Form: AFC Bournemouth 2nd, 18 pts, DDWDW Manchester City 5th, 16 pts, DWWWL

Google Result Probability: AFC Bournemouth win 16% Draw 20% Manchester City win 64%

Man City Team News vs Bournemouth

‘Is Erling going to be fit? ‘Yes! It’s OK.” Guardiola said. Regarding Rodri he said: “I think he will be [available]. I think he will be ready to help us… I don’t know if in the beginning, but hopefully, he can be with us.”

And with those two players, the City team news is now officially covered. There are no other injury or availability concerns to speak of right now.

Man City Starting Lineup Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Gigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Nico Gonzalez; Bernardo Silva, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, Savinho; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories