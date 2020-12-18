Man City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

Manchester City will be away at Southampton FC on Saturday as they look to get back on track in the Premier League. How many changes we will see City manager Pep Guardiola make? Let’s take a look.
City have drawn their last two games domestically and that has seen them get stuck at ninth place. For them to climb up the table, they will have to put together a string of results starting on Saturday, but that won’t be easy given the Saints surprisingly impressive form this season.
The good news for City is that Sergio Aguero is available for this clash. But they do have a couple of injury concerns to worry about with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Eric Garcia missing out on this game.
City’s formation in recently games has been leaning towards 4-2-3-1 and that is what Guardiola will go with on Saturday. Ederson will start in goal with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo as the full backs. Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte will start at center-back.
They will have to be at their best to keep the Southampton attackers at bay.
Rodri is likely to be rested for this game with Fernandinho coming in to replace him. He will be partnered with Ilkay Gundogan who has been in great form recently. The Saints like to employ an intense pressing style and these two will have to be on point with their passing in order to overcome that.
The attacking trio that will be ahead of them are Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. For City to win this game, these three will be the key. The skill, pace and intelligence of this trio will be essential to unlock the opposing Southampton defence. They will have to combine well to get the Manchester side going.
Leading the attack will be Sergio Aguero who has struggled with injuries this season. He will look at this game as a chance for him to get back to goal scoring. If he can start putting the ball in net, it will certainly help Manchester City climb up the table.
The Saints do pose a tough challenge, but the City players will be confident that they can come away with the three points.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Southampton (4-2-3-1):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero
