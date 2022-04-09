Manchester City Team News Update vs Liverpool FC

Manchester City has lost just one of their last 12 Premier League home games against Liverpool (W7 D4), going down 4-1 in Jürgen Klopp’s first visit to the Etihad in November 2015.
Sunday marks the 50th ever Premier League match between the top two sides in the division, with the league leaders winning 20 and losing 18 (11 draws). It’s the third such match between Manchester City and Liverpool, following a goalless draw in October 2018 (Man City top), and the Citizens beating newly-crowned champions Liverpool 4-0 in July 2020. Let’s preview the next one.
Liverpool at Manchester City FYIs
Team News: Liverpool Manchester City
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Manchester City
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Betting Odds: Manchester City are +110 favorites to win Sunday. Liverpool are +240 underdogs with +270 odds on a draw.
Kick off: 11:30am ET
TV Channel: USA Network
So in the words of Ariana Grande “thank you next.” City have just one fitness concern in this match, Ruben Dias who remains out, and that’s it. Therefore, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are likely to line up at center back.
With nothing to talk about in terms of the squad fitness, we now cover the managerial maestro matchup.
“Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic was 20 years and we are five years,” City manager Pep Guardiola responded to talk that compared the two gaffers to the most dominant tennis players of the current era.
“Footballers run quicker and to maintain success is more difficult than other sports.
“When I remember my period here and watch and play golf I [will] remember here the biggest rivalry was Liverpool. When you achieve 100 points and 98 points you need someone to push from behind to be so close. You have to make another step.
“Our chairman and CEO, we want to grow. I’m sure Liverpool and other teams are going to try to do it.
“The most credit I give is consistency through the years. Both have had four or five years.
“That’s why Federer, Nadal, Djokovic have been at the top for so long. Arriving at these stages to win the titles, we try to do it.”
Heady praise, being compared to some of the tennis G.O.A.Ts. And accurate too.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind