Manchester City Team News, Match Preview vs Leicester City

Manchester City will be travelling to the King Power stadium to take on Leicester City on Saturday. Let’s Preview. Coming back from the international break, City currently have a fifteen-point lead over the host Foxes. And with a win, Pep Guardiola’s men can move closer to putting one hand on the league title trophy.
This will provide extra motivation for when they take on Brendand Rodgers’ side. (For the Manchester City starting XI prediction go here).
One of the biggest talking points of this week was the news that club legend Sergio Aguero will be leaving Manchester at the end of the season. This could see him getting more games under his belt as he reaches the end of his glorious decade long career in England.
As for the injury news, there is nothing to worry for Guardiola as all those who had gone for the international break will be coming back without any issues. This will give the manager the option of selecting the strongest squad possible.
Despite the gap between the two teams, City must not take the hosts lightly.
There is a good reason why the Foxes are in third place. A large part of this has been down to the way they press and create counterattacks and they have some seriously talented attackers that can cause big problems.
For the visitors to get the three points, they will have to ensure that someone like Kevin De Bruyne gets on the ball regularly. He has the chance to break down the opposition defence and that makes him one of the biggest threats to deal with.
The wingers that Guardiola selects will also have a say on the game as they are capable of scoring and creating on their own. This also prevents the opposition full backs from getting too adventurous.
If they do so, it makes them vulnerable to counterattacks and City have the pace and skill to finish them off, via this method.
Manchester City are on a mission to reclaim the league title from Liverpool and winning at the King Power stadium will send yet another strong statement. Expect Guardiola to select his best team and the three points should be heading back with the visitors. And if Aguero can score a goal here, it will make the trip even more special.
