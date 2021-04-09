Manchester City Team News Ahead of Leeds United Visit

Manchester City will welcome Leeds United to the Etihad on Saturday as they continue their march towards the Premier League title. What is their team news looking like ahead of the game? (For the Starting XI Prediction go here)
City come into this game in tremendous form and anything apart from a dominant home win will be a tremendous surprise. Each win is taking them closer to reclaiming the title from Liverpool and and they will be looking to get the better of Leeds, and in the process inch towards getting that second hand on the trophy.
The good news for the Manchester side is that there are no injury problems to deal with. This gives Pep Guardiola a lot of options to play around with and we can expect to see some squad rotation, given how the hosts have a Champions League quarterfinal second leg awaiting them next midweek.
Having the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus waiting in the wings is a great situation for a manager. This gives Guardiola the chance to field a strong team that might be too much for the visitors to deal with, and have another set of players rested for Borussia Dortmund next week.
The Cityzens currently sit on a fourteen-point lead at the top of the table, having played one game more than second place United. And with only seven games left in the season, they are essentially champions-elect. Despite the advantage they have at the top, the boss will still want to keep putting pressure on the opposition.
Leeds is a team that are quite capable of getting a victory at the Etihad. The system that Marcelo Bielsa likes to play can make things difficult for even the most elite of teams. But that intensity can backfire as City can just wait and pick them apart on the counter or with some incisive passing from any one of their multi-talented midfielders.
With one eye on the second leg against Dortmund on their mind, Manchester City will be putting out a team with a lot of changes. But because of the quality present in their squad, it might prove to be too much for Leeds to deal with. We can expect yet another win for the hosts as their attack is likely to prevail here
