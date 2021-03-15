Manchester City Team News vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Manchester City return to Champions League action on Tuesday when they host Borussia Monchengladbach. Following the end of their record breaking win streak, City got back-to-back wins as they comfortably took care of Fulham at the weekend.
They now turn their attention to the UCL Round of 16 where they already have a two-goal lead from the first leg. At home, Pep Guardiola’s men will want to score early and put the tie to bed early. City are favored to the tune of -480, while a draw is priced at +550, with odds of a Gladbach victory at +1400. For the MCFC Starting XI Prediction go here.
Team news is looking really great right now as there are no new injuries or suspensions to be concerned of. Even Nathan Ake, who had out been injured for a long time, is back now and could be available for selection. This gives Pep Guardiola some options to play around with.
Manchester City played a different formation and set of players on Saturday, and we’ll see some changes for this match. The ability to rotate and still retain so much quality that City have is something almost every other club wishes they could have.
A fully fit squad increases the number of possible combinations we could possibly see. The last meeting between these two sides saw Man City win comfortably, as they had more of the ball and waited for a chance to open up.
We will be seeing more of the same at the Etihad, where the hosts will want to have the bulk of the possession.
Having that two-goal advantage will certainly have an impact on the way City approach the game. They do not have to go chasing a goal and can be patient on the ball for their chances. Gladbach on the other hand need to get their goals and that should make them a bit open at the back.
Keep an eye out on players such as Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden who will be relishing their chances against the visiting defence. The City midfield will constantly be looking to create chances for the forwards.
Manchester City have a foot already in the quarterfinals and they can seal their spot there with another strong showing. The nature of the tie will play into their hands and they will wait for the right moment to pick apart the Gladbach defence.
The visitors can make things interesting with an away goal, but they will not likely change the course of the tie.
