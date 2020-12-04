Manchester City Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham

Manchester City host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to continue their climb up the Premier League table. Let’s take a look at what sort of team Pep Guardiola will be putting out given the team news for this game.
City will be full of confidence after their drubbing of Burnley last week, and their undefeated status in the Champions League. For Fulham, this season is mostly about escaping the relegation zone and trying to put up a good fight.
The good news for City is that there are no injury concerns going into this game. One player who could be a doubt for the weekend is striker Sergio Aguero. He hasn’t been in the squad for the last two games and it is likely that he won’t be rushed back for Saturday.
With the Manchester side lining up in their preferred 4-3-3 formation, Ederson will remain in goal.
There are going to be three changes in the defence with Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko dropping to the bench.
In their place, it will be Aymeric Laporte, who will partner with Ruben Dias. As for the full backs, it will be Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy coming in. The Frenchman scored last week and will be looking to make a positive contribution once again here.
The advantage that City have in the midfield is that they can be flexible with their shape. With their ability to morph into different formations, it will make life that much harder for Fulham. The midfield trio will be Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.
A combination of these three will be hard to deal with for any defence. Their passing will be the springboard from which City will be able to launch their attackers.
Guardiola will go with as strong an attack as possible for this game. Despite the good form of Ferran Torres, it is likely that he drops to the bench. On the wings, it will be Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez. Gabriel Jesus will lead the line and look to combine with the wingers.
Both Sterling and Mahrez cutting in and getting into the box will be crucial in Manchester City getting the win. Fulham have some good players, but they should be no match for this City team that looks in good form right now.
Predicted Manchester City Starting XI Against Fulham (4-3-3):
Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
